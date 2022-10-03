Racine Community Foundation awards scholarships

RACINE — The Racine Community Foundation has awarded 71 scholarships totaling $194,144 to Racine County college-bound students for the 2022-2023 academic year. All scholarships were awarded on a competitive basis and are a part of an increasing number of legacy scholarships established within the Racine Community Foundation by Racine County individuals, families, businesses, civic leaders and educators. The names of this year’s recipients are followed by the college or university each student plans to attend in the fall.

Seven students were awarded the Bud and Mary Androff Scholarship. This scholarship fund was established in 1996 through a grant made by Bud and Mary Androff to benefit students who show interest in the areas of general education, physical education or human relations. This year’s recipients are Guadalupe Bustillos (Marquette University), Viviana Garcia (Marquette University), Haley Knudsen (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee), Ezekiel King (UW-Milwaukee), Kierra Mohalley (Concordia University of Chicago), Sara Torosian (UW-Milwaukee) and Josephine Weisensel (St. Norbert College).

Angelina Garcia (UW-Milwaukee) is the recipient of the Henry P. and Marjorie W. Bruner Scholarship. The Bruner Scholarship Fund was established in 2010 by the Bruners’ children to honor their parents and is awarded to a student who demonstrates an interest in pursuing a liberal arts degree.

The Case High School Scholarship was established in 2017 in honor of the school’s 50th anniversary. It is designed to help Case seniors to pursue an undergraduate education at an accredited four-year college or university, or two-year technical or community college. This year’s recipient is Caroline Mork (University of Wisconsin-Madison).

McKayla Boyle (Cardinal Stritch) is the recipient of the Howard Cook and Roberta Moyle Cook Scholarship. This scholarship fund was established in 2020 by Howard Cook and Roberta Moyle Cook to provide financial assistance to students graduating from Union Grove High School who will be pursuing a degree in education.

Ava Mathew (UW-Madison) is the recipient of the Tom George Scholarship. Mr. and Mrs. Donald H. George established the scholarship fund in 1985 in memory of their son, Tom. This scholarship is awarded to a graduate of Horlick High School who will attend UW-Madison.

Established in 2007 to benefit a full-time student entering the sophomore or junior year at University of Wisconsin-Parkside, the Alan B. Grossberg Scholarship was awarded to Preston Vang (UW-Parkside). The recipient of this scholarship must declare a major in one of the traditional sciences.

Bradley Robers (UW-Madison) is the recipient of the Karle P. Guth Scholarship. This scholarship fund was established in 1997 by the children of Karle Guth to honor their father. Recipients must attend UW-Madison in pursuit of an undergraduate degree in agri-business, secondary education, history or political science.

In 2009, the Hallam Family Scholarship Fund was established by Robert and Victoria Hallam in memory of their parents and their uncle, William E. Hallam. The scholarship benefits graduating seniors of Washington Park High School who demonstrate an interest in a career in the field of visual arts. This year’s recipient is Megan Pelletier (Gateway Technical College).

This year’s recipient of the Sonja Henning Scholarship is Tyler Williams (Heartland Community College). The Sonja Henning Scholarship was established within the Racine Community Foundation in 2014. The scholarship honors Sonja Henning, an attorney and former collegiate and professional women’s basketball player.

The Ted and Elizabeth Jacobson Memorial Scholarship was established in 2014 by brothers Steve and Fred Jacobson, to honor their parents, Ted and Elizabeth Jacobson, who believed every child’s education was important. This year’s recipient is Carter Sura (UW-Madison).

Olivia Tuska (University of Wisconsin-Whitewater) is the recipient of the Johnson-Dukleth Scholarship. Established in memory of Gilma Dukleth by her family in 2006, the scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors of Waterford High School who will attend a four-year college or university.

Nine students from Union Grove were awarded the Leopold K. Kerschitz Scholarship. The “Mr. K” Scholarship, as it is known, was established in 1995 by Leo Kerschitz to encourage students with academic potential to pursue education beyond high school. This year’s recipients are Connor Brown (University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire), William Klaus (University of Arizona), Megan Koch (Minnesota State University — Mankato), Connor McSwain (UW-Whitewater), Adam Ross (University of Wisconsin-La Crosse), Austin Sack (UW-Madison), Allison Torhorst (UW-Madison), Elizabeth Torhorst (UW-Madison) and Sydney Verwey (UW-Milwaukee).

Ben Stephan (Milwaukee School of Engineering) and Daniel Venegas (Milwaukee School of Engineering) are the recipients of the Jesse and Otto Last Scholarship. Established in 2016, this scholarship is awarded to a graduate of William Horlick High School, who will be attending the Milwaukee School of Engineering to pursue an engineering degree.

In 1983, Mrs. Florence E. Lockwood and her son, James E. Lockwood, Jr., established the Lockwood Scholarship. This scholarship is designated to benefit graduates of Washington Park High School. Six students were awarded the Lockwood Scholarship this year. They are Vanessa Alvarez (Gateway Technical College), Matthew Kirchoff (UW-Whitewater), Veronica Maldonado (UW-Parkside), Riley Mars (Gateway Technical College), Quincy Martin (University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh) and Erik Rojas (UW-Parkside).

The Michael Miklasevich Scholarship was established in 2007 by Michael Miklasevich. This scholarship is awarded to students who show a demonstrated interest in pursuing a degree in the area of business. This year’s recipients are Connor Barribeau (UW-Parkside), Dominic LaCanne (UW-Parkside) and Matthew Svoren (UW-Parkside).

Carol Sze (UW-Madison) is the recipient of the Shirley Nelson Scholarship. In 1997, Shirley Nelson established this scholarship fund to benefit students who show steady, constant improvement over the course of their high school career.

The Onnink Family Scholarship Fund was established in 1994 by Allen and Florence Onnink. This scholarship is awarded to Racine Unified School District students who demonstrate high academic potential. This year’s recipients are Gracie Harmann (UW-Madison) and Dominik Klingelhofer (Carthage College).

In 1986, James C. Thompson, former Principal of Washington Park High School, established the Park High School Hall of Fame Scholarship Fund. This scholarship is awarded to graduates of the school who have attained high academic achievement, participated in extracurricular activities and demonstrate good character, poise and conduct. This year’s recipients are Ethan Scholzen (UW-Madison) and Sara Torosian (UW-Milwaukee).

The Perkins Family Scholarship Fund was established in 2008 and is awarded to Racine area high school students who will pursue a post-secondary education. This year’s recipients are Evelin Cruz (Milwaukee School of Engineering), Truman Dixon (Knox College), Alexander Jordan (Milwaukee Area Technical College), Taylor Josepowitz (Carroll University), Erik Rojas (UW-Parkside), Elizabeth Williams (UW-Madison) and Jailisa Wilson (UW-Stevens Point).

In 1994, the Racine Christopher Columbus Quincentenary Commission established a scholarship fund to benefit graduates of Racine County high schools who show outstanding academic achievement in history. Claudia Dieck (UW-Madison) is this year’s recipient of the Racine Christopher Columbus Quincentenary Scholarship.

Sarah Hougard (UW-Stevens Point), Sydney Lueth (Morningside University) and Connor McSwain (UW-Whitewater) have received the Ruzicka-Homburg Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship fund was established in honor of former principals at Union Grove High School, A.F. Ruzicka who served from 1940 through 1949, and William Homburg, who served throughout the 1950’s.

In 2017, William H. Schalk established the Dorothy Schalk Scholarship to honor his wife. This year’s recipient is Sean White (UW-Stevens Point).

Sean Steinbach (UW-Whitewater) is the recipient of the Alice Jane Sokol Scholarship. This scholarship fund was established in 2003 to honor Alice Jane Sokol, a retired Racine Unified elementary teacher and an alumna of UW-Whitewater. The scholarship is awarded to a Racine native in his or her third or fourth year in UW-Whitewater’s school of education.

Carley Garofalo (UW-Milwaukee) is the recipient of the Jeannette F. Sokol Scholarship that was established in 2003 by Alice Jane Sokol in honor of her mother, Jennette Sokol, a graduate of the UW-Milwaukee school of education. This scholarship benefits third or fourth year students enrolled in UW-Milwaukee’s school of education.

Alice Jane Sokol also established the John J. Sokol Scholarship Fund in 2003 to honor her father, John J. Sokol, who was a member of the first graduating class of the Boys’ Trade and Technical High School. Now known as the Lynde & Harry Bradley Technology and Trade School in Milwaukee, the scholarship is awarded to graduates of the school who will pursue a post-secondary education. The recipients of this scholarship are Jaquelin Molina Garcia (Marquette University) and Hidayah Osman (UW-Milwaukee).

Suad Alfoqaha (UW-Parkside) and Sundury Farfan (George Williams College of Aurora University) are the recipients of the Eleanor Rockwell Stuckeman Scholarship. This scholarship was established in 2018 by Dave and Ellen Easley, to honor Ellen’s mother, Eleanor Rockwell Stuckeman.

Josephine Weisensel (St. Norbert College) is the recipient of the Martha M. Trautmann Memorial Scholarship. Established in 2007, this scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior from a Racine Unified School District high school who demonstrates an interest in pursuing a career in teaching.

In 2004, Union Grove businesses established a scholarship fund, the Union Grove Area Business Scholarship, to benefit graduating seniors who will attend schools of higher education. This year’s recipients are Emily Chic (Gateway Technical College) and Connor McSwain (UW-Whitewater).

Adelyn Kemper (Grand Canyon University) is the recipient of the Union High Education Association Scholarship. The scholarship fund was established in 1997 by the Union Grove Union High Education Association and is awarded to graduates of the Union Grove High School for academic achievement.

The Kenneth M. Wagner Academic Achievement Award Scholarship was established in 2018. This scholarship is awarded to graduates of William Horlick High School who possess superior communication skills, participate in school and community activities and demonstrate conduct that is beyond reproach. This year’s recipients are Payton Gegare (UW-Madison), Olivia Landry (University of Minnesota — Twin Cities) and Josephine Weisensel (St. Norbert College).

The Walden III Founders Scholarship was established by Jack Parker and Mary Ann Staupe to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the founding of the school. The scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior of Walden III who will be attending a two or four year college or university. This year’s recipient is Gracie Harmann (UW-Madison).

In 2021, Jean Makovsky established the Wm. Horlick High School STEM Scholarship to provide scholarships to a female graduating senior who will be pursuing a STEM education. This year’s recipient is Emily Tomko (UW-Milwaukee).

Sarah Peck (UW-Parkside) is the recipient of the Hilda W. Woodruff Scholarship. This scholarship was established by Mary Josten in 2013 and was designed to provide assistance to a sophomore or junior from Racine County attending UW-Parkside and majoring in special education.

This year’s recipient of the Edward and Lilyann Yokel scholarship is Cole Seggelink (UW-Parkside). This scholarship fund was established by Edward and Lilyann Yokel and is awarded to a student who shows the most improvement over the course of their high school career.

About RCF

The mission of the Racine Community Foundation is to support the people of Racine County by providing funding to Racine County’s hard working nonprofit organizations and students, and responsibly stewarding the endowment and all gifts entrusted to it and continue to partner with donors to provide this funding forever.

Those interested in leaving the legacy of a scholarship for Racine County students may contact Liz Powell, Racine Community Foundation president and CEO, at 262-632-8474. For more information on the foundation, go to racinecommunityfoundation.org.