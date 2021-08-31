Racine Community Foundation awards annual scholarships

Jillian Reiter (UW-LaCrosse) is the recipient of the Howard Cook and Roberta Moyle Cook Scholarship. This scholarship fund was established in 2020 by Howard Cook and Roberta Moyle Cook to provide financial assistance to students graduating from Union Grove High School who will be pursuing a degree in education.

Anthony Pitrof (UW-Madison) is the recipient of the Tom George Scholarship. Mr. and Mrs. Donald H. George established the scholarship fund in 1985 in memory of their son, Tom. This scholarship is awarded to a graduate of Horlick High School who will attend UW-Madison.

Established in 2007 to benefit a full-time student entering the sophomore or junior year at UW-Parkside, the Alan B. Grossberg Scholarship was awarded to Tyler Thompson (UW-Parkside). The recipient of this scholarship must declare a major in one of the traditional sciences.

William Gullifer (UW-Madison) and Krista Lirette (UW-Madison) are the recipients of the Karle P. Guth Scholarship. This scholarship fund was established in 1997 by the children of Karle Guth to honor their father. Recipients must attend UW-Madison in pursuit of an undergraduate degree in agri-business, secondary education, history or political science.