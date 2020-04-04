Racine Christian School transitions to virtual learning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — As soon as word came from Gov. Tony Evers that all schools in the state were closed due to the COVID-19 health crisis, Racine Christian School administration and staff began to plan for the transition to an online learning format.

Pete Van Der Puy, RCS's head of school, said teachers met as a whole group on day one to explore which system was going to work best for grades K-4 and 5-8. On day two, each group met separately to go over the finer details about their platform.

Van Der Puy said the K-4 grades are using See Saw, a closed community for each grade. Teachers can invite other teachers such as art, physical education, and music to join their classes as co-teachers. The program allows teachers to create videos of lessons and send them within the program to their students. There is also the ability to send and receive student work with the students.

It is very interactive, and the teachers are doing a great job with it already, Van Der Puy said.