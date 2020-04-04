Racine Christian School transitions to virtual learning

RACINE — As soon as word came from Gov. Tony Evers that all schools in the state were closed due to the COVID-19 health crisis, Racine Christian School administration and staff began to plan for the transition to an online learning format.
Pete Van Der Puy, RCS's head of school, said teachers met as a whole group on day one to explore which system was going to work best for grades K-4 and 5-8. On day two, each group met separately to go over the finer details about their platform.
Van Der Puy said the K-4 grades are using See Saw, a closed community for each grade. Teachers can invite other teachers such as art, physical education, and music to join their classes as co-teachers. The program allows teachers to create videos of lessons and send them within the program to their students. There is also the ability to send and receive student work with the students.
It is very interactive, and the teachers are doing a great job with it already, Van Der Puy said.
Grades 5-8 are using Google Classroom to meet live with students and submit videos of lessons. Homework is also sent back and forth within the system. RCS loaned out Chromebooks to more than 30 families to make sure that there was available technology for the students to function at home. There were a few technical glitches the first week, but things have really taken on a rhythm, Van Der Puy said.
"We hope that we will be able to return to regular classes before the end of the year, but if we are not able to do so, we are positioned well to finish the year virtually," Van Der Puy said. "The parents have responded wonderfully and have really rallied with the teachers to support the children."
