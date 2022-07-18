 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine Christian School partners with Children of the Promise

RACINE — Racine Christian School, in partnership with Children of the Promise, has provided furniture and supplies to assist Lagosette Christian School in Haiti.

Pete Van Der Puy, head of school, along with former Board member Tim Joosse, disassembled and packed 80 desks into a trailer to bring to Willmar, Minn., to be loaded into a shipping container headed for Cap Haitien, Haiti where the supplies will then be brought to Lagosette to equip classrooms.

Additionally, RCS donated 17 boxes of books to help the school open a new library.

