Racine Christian School gets first new principal in 30-plus years

RACINE — Pete Van Der Puy joined Racine Christian School this school year, becoming the first new principal at the school in over 30 years.

Van Der Puy has been in education for 29 years. He taught in Hall, Iowa for five years, at Central Wisconsin Christian School in Waupun for five years, then served as Central Wisconsin Christian’s principal for grades 4K-8 for the remainder of his 13 years in Waupun.

He served as principal for 10 years at Central Minnesota Christian School. His educational background include: a bachelor’s degree in education, completion of the Christian Schools International Leadership program and a master’s degree in education administration from Marion.

As a beneficiary of a Christian school education, he felt led to serve in Christian schools and became a teacher with the intention of eventually transitioning to an administrator. He is grateful for many people who encouraged him along the way.

His favorite part of his position as head of school is the opportunity to spend time with students, interacting with them at recess, in the hallways and in the classrooms.

When not hard at work, Van Der Puy enjoys fishing, tennis and hiking. He also enjoys watching sports and is an avid Badgers, Bucks, Brewers and Packers fan.

For more information, call 262-634-0961 or email rcs.boardpromotions@gmail.com.