RACINE — Applications for the scholarships that Racine AAUW offers Racine County women attending two-year and four-year colleges are now available at www.racineaauw.org.
Scholarships ranging from $500 to $4,000 will be awarded to Racine County women enrolled in the second half of their associate degree program as of the fall semester of 2019 and Racine County women enrolled as a junior or senior at a four-year institution. Applicants must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or above.
A $1,000 scholarship to attend the National Conference for College Women Leaders in College Park, Md. from May 29 to June 1, is also available.
All application materials must be received by Feb. 15. The winners will be notified on or before April 30.
The American Association of University Women advances equity for all women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. By joining AAUW, you belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers so all women have a fair chance.
For more information about Racine AAUW, email aauwracine@hotmail.com or go to www.racineaauw.org.
