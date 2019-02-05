Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Applications for scholarships from the Racine chapter of the American Association of University Women are now open.

Scholarships ranging from $500 to $4,000 will be awarded to Racine County women either enrolled in the second half of their associate degree program as of the fall semester of 2019 or as a junior or senior at a four-year institution. Applicants must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above.

A $1,000 scholarship to attend the National Conference for College Women Leaders in College Park, Maryland from May 29-June 1, is also available.

All application materials must be received by Feb. 15. The winners will be notified on or before April 30.

For more information, email aauwracine@hotmail.com or go to www.racineaauw.org.

The AAUW advances equity for all women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. By joining AAUW, you belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers so all women have a fair chance.

