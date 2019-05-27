Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — The Racine chapter of the American Association of University Women announced seven Racine County scholarship winners:

  • Kassidy Randelzhofer, senior elementary education major at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls
  • Emily Nurmi, senior fisheries and aquatic sciences major at UW-Stevens Point
  • Madeline Michael, senior marketing management and human resources and international business major at UW-Madison
  • Madeline Richio, junior sport and exercise science major at Wisconsin Lutheran College
  • Cassidy Avery, junior environmental science major at Wisconsin Lutheran College
  • Jami VanBrocklin, senior registered nursing major at Herzing University
  • Abby Korb, senior politics and psychology major at Ripon University

The winners will receive the scholarships 6:30 p.m. June 4 at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave.

Korb and Nurmi will also receive scholarships to attend the National Conference for College Women Student Leaders held May 29-June 1 in College Park, Maryland.

AAUW-Racine annually awards scholarships to Racine County women enrolled in the second half of their associate degree or enrolled as a junior or senior at a four-year institution. Applicants must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above.

