RACINE — Junior Rachel Dustman was selected as September's Racine Lutheran High School Student of the Month.

Students are nominated by faculty considering the 2019-20 school year theme: “Love one another as I have loved you.”

The nominating teacher shared:

"Rachel is always very kind, and she is focused in class. She has followed the classroom expectations from day one. She leads by example when following directions rather than taking shortcuts. Rachel is a student who has shown kindness through her actions."

For more information on Racine Lutheran's Christian education, contact the admissions office at 262-637-6538. The school is located at 251 Luedtke Avenue in Racine, with a website at www.RacineLutheran.org.

