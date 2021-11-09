'Puffs' comedy opening at Horlick High School

RACINE — The Horlick Theater Arts department at Horlick High School will perform “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.”

The play, written by Matt Cox, runs Friday through Sunday, Nov. 12-14 at the school, 2119 Rapids Drive.

You know the story of that one orphan boy who went to magic school, fulfilled the prophecy, beat the evil wizard and saved the world, right? Everyone knows that story. Well … this is not his story.

Cox’s off-Broadway hit is an unauthorized riff on the “Harry Potter” books, focusing on those everyday students at Hogwarts who aren’t saving the world.

This story isn’t about the brave kids, the smart kids or the ambitious kids. This is the story of those “other kids” we don’t often hear about: The Puffs.

Billed as “a tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world,” “Puffs” gives the audience a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children.

This clever and inventive play “never goes more than a minute without a laugh” (according to Nerdist).

The focus is on the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers “who are so lovable and relatable, you’ll leave the theater wishing they were in the stories all along” (said Hollywood Life).

The New York Times calls “Puffs” a “fast-paced romp through the ‘Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.’ For POTTERphiliacs who grew up alongside Potter and are eager to revisit that world, Puffs exudes a jovial, winking fondness for all things Harry!”

“Puffs” performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12-13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens (age 65 and over). Tickets are available for purchase one hour prior to each show. All seating is assigned.

COVID-19 protocols: In accordance with Racine Unified School District guidelines, masking is required and social distancing will be enforced.

