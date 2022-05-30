Public memorial gathering for Brandstetter planned

WATERFORD — A public memorial gathering for a long-time friend of education and former superintendent, Keith Brandstetter, will be held Saturday, June 4, in the large gym at Waterford High School, 100 Field Drive. He died April 12.

Brandstetter dedicated his life to education as a teacher, coach, mentor and servant leader for 41 years. He started his career at Waterford Union High School as a science teacher and coach in 1978, where he stayed until 1984. From 1984 to 1993, Brandstetter served the students of Mukwonago High School, where he taught science and coached a state basketball team. He then followed a calling to return home to Waterford as an assistant principal from 1993 to 1999. The Board of Education named Brandstetter as superintendent of Waterford High School in 1999.

Over his 20-year career as a superintendent, Brandstetter built a strong learning culture based on academics, family and compassion. Highly involved in the community and Norway Lutheran Church, he was a friend to many in the area. The last few years Brandstetter enjoyed exploring Sister Bay in Door County with his wife Lou Ann.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11:45 a.m., followed by a service at noon with the Rev. Kristie Jaramillo of Norway Lutheran Church. A reception will follow in the school’s cafeteria.

