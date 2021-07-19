Promise 2 Finish program workshops set to help students

Many students begin their college education, but, for one reason or another, have to stop before earning a degree.

Through its Promise 2 Finish program, Gateway Technical College provides a program to help those students return to college and gain the life- and career-changing impact of a college degree.

The program provides adults who have earned 12 or more college credits and have been out of college for at least two years the opportunity to finish their degree tuition-free.

Online workshops

The college will hold online workshops for those interested in enrolling from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, or from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Participation in a workshop is not required to enroll in the program but Gateway staff will be on hand to help participants learn about the requirements of the program and give them an opportunity to complete a free admission and financial aid application.

Eligibility

To be eligible, students must: