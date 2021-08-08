Promise 2 Finish program helps students return to college

Many students begin their college education, but, for one reason or another, have to stop before earning a degree.

Through its Promise 2 Finish program, Gateway Technical College provides a program to help those students return to college and gain the life- and career-changing impact of a college degree.

The program provides adults who have earned 12 or more college credits and have been out of college for at least two years the opportunity to finish their degree tuition-free.

Eligibility

To be eligible, students must:

Be 23 years old or older by Jan. 1, 2021 (born before Jan. 1, 1998).

Have earned at least 12 college credits with a cumulative 2.0 or higher GPA.

Have been out of college for at least two years (attended prior to Aug. 30, 2019), but have not earned an associate or bachelor’s degree (technical diploma or certificate is acceptable)

Be a U.S. citizen or a national or permanent resident of the United States.

Live in the Gateway Technical College district.

Select an academic program that meets federal and state financial aid eligibility requirements.

Have an annual family earned income of $50,000 or less based on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

For more information on the Promise 2 Finish program or to register for a virtual workshop, go to gtc.edu/admissions/gateway-promise/promise-2-finish.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0