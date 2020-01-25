Prominent anti-racism author and educator Tim Wise to speak at Carthage

KENOSHA — Educator and anti-racism author Tim Wise is scheduled to visit Carthage College on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. in the Todd Wehr Center Jockey Rooms to give a lecture titled, “Great White Hoax: Challenging Racism and Denial in the Age of Trump.”

Wise’s presentation will examine the ways racism has been embedded in America.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Tim Wise is unafraid to speak truth to power and his work allows us to see how systems of oppression work in our society, says Roger Moreano, director of equity and inclusion at Carthage. “His powerful oratorical skills will inspire us all to take responsibility for dismantling these systems and in their place create more opportunities for all communities and human beings to reach their full potential."

Wise has spent the past 25 years speaking to audiences throughout North America. As a speaker, he is constantly in demand and has given presentations in all 50 states at more than 1,000 colleges and high school campuses. He has also presented at hundreds of conferences, and to community groups across the nation about methods for dismantling racism.