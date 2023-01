At Case High School, Justine Justman and Eric Oertel co-teach the class. Justman is a Mount Pleasant Police Department detective and former Case school resource officer. Oertel is a MPPD officer and current Case school resource officer. Most Case students taking the course do not want to be in law enforcement. They do not even necessarily want a criminal justice career, and Oertel is fine with that. “We’re not trying to force policing down their throat."