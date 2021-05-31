 Skip to main content
PROM COURT ROYALTY
PROM COURT ROYALTY

Students at Catholic Central High School, Burlington, were excited to attend their Junior Prom this spring after having missed the big event last year due to the pandemic. The school honored this year's Junior Prom Court, as well as the Senior Royalty Prom Court, consisting of members who would have been on last year's court. This year's theme was "Roaring 20's, Glitz and Glam" in honor of St. Mary's/Catholic Central's 100th anniversary.

