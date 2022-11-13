Program gives Burlington teens a voice

BURLINGTON — For more than a dozen years, the Burlington Area School District and the City of Burlington have collaborated on a Teen Voice program that gives Burlington teens an opportunity to gain a better understanding of city government.

This year's student representatives for Burlington High School are:

Trinity Ludford, Common Council

Christopher Naber, Plan Commission

Hunter Henningsen, Plan Commission and Airport Board

Ethan VanSwol, Library Board

Ian Nie, Park Board

Both Burlington High School and Catholic Central High School students are invited to apply. To participate, students complete an application, ask a school staff member to be a reference, and interview with Christina Converset, the director of Partners2.

"The leadership aspect of the program is what I feel keeps the teens participating year after year,” Converset said. In addition to being actively involved in decisions that impact the city, the selected students receive service learning hours.

The program was born out of Converset’s experience as a teen. In 1985, Converset and her mother decided to get more involved in their small rural community.

Converset's mother was a County Council Woman for over 35 years. Christina and her friends would attend the meetings and chat on the way home about how teens could be helpful in creating a better future for the community.

"So few communities do this type of leadership programming," Converset shared. Converset became director of Partners2 at Burlington High School in 2007. She started the Teen Voice program right away to give teens a voice in leadership in the community. Partners2 networks parents, students, schools, and the community to promote positive cultural change and healthy choices with an emphasis on preventing substance abuse.