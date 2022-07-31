Professor, space science researcher Kevin Crosby to lead Carthage's college-wide entrepreneurial studies

KENOSHA — Inspired by the entrepreneurial culture he’s brought to the space sciences program, Carthage College has chosen Professor Kevin Crosby to infuse that same spirit of innovation throughout the institution.

Carthage appointed Crosby to the Hedberg Distinguished Professorship of Entrepreneurial Studies.

“Most people think of entrepreneurship as starting your own company, which is certainly something we’ll cultivate — and that’s just the starting point,” Crosby said. "Entrepreneurial thinking breeds success for everyone. It’s about having an innovative mindset, solving problems that matter, and creating value in your community.”

Influenced by lessons from his own well-rounded career, the late Donald D. Hedberg (a 1950 Carthage graduate) established the faculty endowment in the 1990s.

Guided by the first Hedberg appointee, Professor Douglas Arion (now retired with emeritus status), the groundbreaking ScienceWorks program benefited natural science majors for more than 20 years. Crosby’s work will expand on that blueprint.

In tandem with faculty and The Aspire Program, Carthage’s exclusive career development sequence, he’ll encourage all students — regardless of major — to develop creative solutions to “real world” needs.

Since joining the Carthage faculty in 1998, Crosby has taught a variety of physics and computer science courses.

He will maintain his roles as director of the Carthage space sciences program and the NASA Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium.

Crosby is especially eager to help faculty and students with promising ideas tap into venture capital and grant funding, something that’s been a hallmark of his research career. He’s been awarded more than $14 million in grants and contracts.

Crosty already mentors regional entrepreneurs with gBETA, a free accelerator program for startups with Wisconsin roots.