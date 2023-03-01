STURTEVANT — A new catholic school scheduled to open later this year has found its leader.

On Monday, Amanda McCauley was named the principal at St. Sebastian STEM Academy, which is scheduled to open this fall and initially serve 3-year-old preschool through second grade.

St. Sebastian will be the seventh building that is part of Siena Catholic Schools of Racine and its first STEM academy.

McCauley is a science teacher at St. Catherine’s High School, where she has worked since graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2018. She grew up in Racine and graduated from St. Catherine’s.

McCauley has also taught middle school science and served as a summer school principal for Siena.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the reopening of St. Sebastian as principal,” McCauley said in a news release. “While it will be extremely difficult to leave my incredible coworkers and students at St. Catherine’s, I feel these past five years have prepared me for this new adventure. My background in STEM and passion for collaborative, hands-on learning sparked my initial interest in this role and I look forward to sharing this mindset with the teachers and students at St. Sebastian STEM Academy.”

Siena President Brenda White expressed excitement about the decision.

“The first thing parents will sense about Mrs. McCauley is that she’s incredibly dedicated to her Catholic faith and actively lives it personally and professionally,” White said in a news release. “Secondly, her professional experience as a STEM educator and training in early/middle childhood will be an asset as she cultivates the culture of this new school.”

St. Sebastian, 3126 95th St., Sturtevant, has been closed since 2012 after it merged with St. Edward school to become Our Lady of Grace Academy. Its reopening is intended to grow Siena’s reach by attracting younger families, especially those in western Racine County.

