BURLINGTON — One in six children ages 6 to 17 has a mental health condition, and about half of those kids do not receive help, according to data from the 2016 National Survey of Children’s Health.

An event in Burlington aims to help family members better understand mental illness and how to help teenagers who may be facing mental health challenges.

An “Ending the Silence” presentation is scheduled for 5-6 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at Karcher Middle School, 300 Wainwright Ave.

The event is for any adult in a child’s life.

Sheri Hess, Racine County National Alliance on Mental Illness outreach coordinator, will lead the program.

Her 50-minute presentation will touch on the differences between mental health and mental illness and how to differentiate between typical teenage behavior and something more concerning.

Hess also will discuss how families can potentially work with schools to help students facing mental health challenges.

Attendees will learn “how to team up to work with the whole team to do what’s best for the child and get that child help,” Hess said. “We believe early intervention is key.”

Hess hopes the event can aid in “creating that openness and having that family member be able to go home with some knowledge so that they can start a conversation with their child, and they have that awareness so they can recognize those signs and symptoms.”

A goal and namesake of the presentation is to end the silence around mental illness by getting more people to talk about it.

“If you can normalize the conversation about mental illness, then people in general, especially teenagers, are more likely to get help,” Hess said. “That's the biggest reason people don’t get help, is the stigma surrounding mental illness.”

Hess said many teenagers do not receive assistance for mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression because of worries about how others will perceive them.

“They’re afraid of their peers making them feel different, feel like there’s something wrong with them,” Hess said. “We want to end that silence. We want to talk about it. We want to end the stigma. We want to get people help.”

By more openly discussing mental health, “the people who need help can get help,” Hess said. “Mental illness is very common. It’s very treatable.”

Hess is diagnosed with bipolar II disorder, which she always says when presenting.

“I want people to see that I’m not uncomfortable talking about it, because it’s not even in the list of top 10 things most interesting about me,” Hess said.

Hess looks forward to providing information to Burlington residents, as NAMI Racine is making an effort this year to work in schools west of Interstate 94.

“It’s a passion of mine,” said Hess, who grew up in Union Grove. “I want the kids and the families out there to have resources that I didn’t have.”

Hess looks forward to spreading the word about how to better address mental health and reminding people that many others are facing similar experiences to them.

“You’re not alone,” she said. “Sometimes that’s all someone needs, is to know that they’re not alone, that I’m here for you. I hear you.”

People in crisis or who know someone in crisis can chat at suicidepreventionhotline.org or call/text 988 to connect with someone at the National Suicide Prevention hotline.