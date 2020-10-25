 Skip to main content
Preschool screenings offered in Burlington

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District, 100 N. Kane St., is offering preschool screenings for children ages 5 and younger not already enrolled in the district. District staff will screen children in areas of development, social skills, fine motor and gross motor skills, and speech/language development. Screenings will be held at the district office on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 11, 8:30-11 a.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 20, 8:30-11 a.m.
  • Wednesday, March 24, 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.

Parents with any concerns about their child’s development should schedule an appointment for one of the screenings by calling the district office at 262-763-0210.

For more information, call Carol Harry, program support teacher, at 262-764-0214, ext. 210. The standard 4K or 5K kindergarten screening takes place in spring 2021.

