Preschool screening offered in Burlington

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District, 100 N. Kane St., is offering a preschool screening for children ages 5 and younger not already enrolled in the district. It will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.

District staff will screen children in areas of development, social skills, fine motor and gross motor skills, and speech/language development.

Parents with any concerns about their child’s development should schedule an appointment for the screening by calling the district office at 262-763-0210.

The standard 4K or 5K kindergarten screening takes place in spring.

