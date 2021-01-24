 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Preschool screening offered in Burlington
0 comments

Preschool screening offered in Burlington

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District, 100 N. Kane St., is offering a preschool screening for children ages 5 and younger not already enrolled in the district. It will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.

District staff will screen children in areas of development, social skills, fine motor and gross motor skills, and speech/language development.

Parents with any concerns about their child’s development should schedule an appointment for the screening by calling the district office at 262-763-0210.

The standard 4K or 5K kindergarten screening takes place in spring.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bong announces winter storywalk
A+

Bong announces winter storywalk

BRIGHTON — Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, invites the public to explore the newly-installed winter StoryWalk.

A+

Partners improve quality of Pike River

SOMERS — Through the hard work of UW-Parkside faculty and students along with the leadership of Jim Kreuser, Kenosha County Executive and UW-P…

A+

Future teacher scholarships offered

RACINE — The Racine Area Retired Educators Association (RAREA) announces the availability of six scholarships offered to Racine Unified School…

'Shark Tank' star hosts virtual talk
A+

'Shark Tank' star hosts virtual talk

KENOSHA — Carthage College and the business and professional coalition will welcome businessman, investor, television personality, author and …

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News