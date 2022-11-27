Prairie students present musical

WIND POINT — Students in grades seven and eight at The Prairie School presented the musical “Once on this Island Jr.” Nov. 17-19.

“Once on this Island Jr.” is an adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” featuring Caribbean-flavored music. The musical told the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with Daniel, a wealthy boy from the other side of her island. When Daniel is returned to his people, the fantastical gods who rule the island guide Ti Moune on a quest that will test the strength of her love against the powerful forces of prejudice, hatred, and even death.

“This show is one that I’ve always wanted to do at Prairie,” said Fletcher Paulsen, music director. “After putting it on once before for a summer theater program, I knew it would be perfect here, and it finally came to fruition.”

The musical boasted a cast of 49 students. The highlight of the show was that actual rain fell onstage; although the actors and audience stayed dry.