Prairie School's Nancy Wang named National Merit Scholar

WIND POINT — Prairie School senior Nancy (Siyun) Wang has been named one of 2,500 2020 National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation from a pool of 7,600 finalists.

Wang, a self-proclaimed math and science “nerd,” said she also enjoys art in the form of playing the piano and painting. Beyond that, Wang also played on Prairie’s tennis team all four years.

This fall, Wang plans to attend Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. There, she will be studying fiber science, where her passion for science and art meet.

Wang discovered fiber science when she attended a summer program at a college for fashion design, which had a project looking for innovations.

“I’m a huge science nerd but also I do a lot of art,” Wang said. “And this is just kind of perfect intersection I have been looking for a very long time.”

This “perfect intersection” is what drew Wang to Cornell, along with its “vibrant” student body and “strong school spirit.” No other colleges offered fiber sciences, according to Wang.

While Wang recognized the importance of high school graduation, she is already looking ahead.