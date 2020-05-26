Prairie School's Nancy Wang named National Merit Scholar

WIND POINT — Prairie School senior Nancy (Siyun) Wang has been named one of 2,500 2020 National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation from a pool of 7,600 finalists.
Wang, a self-proclaimed math and science “nerd,” said she also enjoys art in the form of playing the piano and painting. Beyond that, Wang also played on Prairie’s tennis team all four years.
This fall, Wang plans to attend Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. There, she will be studying fiber science, where her passion for science and art meet.
Wang discovered fiber science when she attended a summer program at a college for fashion design, which had a project looking for innovations.
“I’m a huge science nerd but also I do a lot of art,” Wang said. “And this is just kind of perfect intersection I have been looking for a very long time.”
This “perfect intersection” is what drew Wang to Cornell, along with its “vibrant” student body and “strong school spirit.” No other colleges offered fiber sciences, according to Wang.
While Wang recognized the importance of high school graduation, she is already looking ahead.
“It is an important milestone in life for high school to be done, but at this point I’m more looking forward what’s going to happening in the future and getting ready for college, having my mind set on the next stage of life,” Wang said.
Wang was unsure what Cornell would have in store for her, but plans on simply “standing her ground” and “doing her best” in what she said was going to be a very challenging environment.
The Merit Scholarship quest began back in October 2018 when more than 1.5 million juniors took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. This initial screening yielded 16,000 semifinalists, who were the highest scoring participants in each state. From there, 15,000 participants met the grade standard to continue.
The finalists were chosen by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors based on their academic record, scores of the PSAT/NMSQT, contributions and leadership in school and community activities, an essay written by the finalist themselves, and a recommendation written by a high school official.
