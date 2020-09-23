 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prairie School plans Upper School open house Oct. 3
0 comments
The Prairie School

Prairie School plans Upper School open house Oct. 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Prairie School outdoor class

Upper School students at Prairie, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, participate in a class held outdoors on campus in late August.

 Submitted photo

WIND POINT — Families interested in learning more about Upper School at The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, are invited to attend a special open house on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Guests will register for an appointment (offered in 15-minute increments) between 9 and 11 a.m., and each appointment will include a personal campus tour with a member of the Admission Office staff. Tours will last approximately one hour.

Due to campus protocol, visiting families are limited to one parent and up to two children. Guests will be required to wear masks, complete a Prairie health ticket upon arrival and have their temperatures checked.

Families will have the opportunity to learn how Prairie has successfully returned to in-person learning this fall. Guests will also receive detailed information on Prairie’s scholarship program, transportation options, athletics and more. School administrators will be available to answer any questions.

Prairie was rated the Best K-12 Private School in Wisconsin in 2019 (Niche.com) and was named the Best Place to Work in 2020 (Large Category, Milwaukee Business Journal).

Families interested in attending Upper School Open House must register online at prairieschool.com/openhouse or by calling Angie Burwell, admission assistant at 262-752-2596. All guests must be pre-registered before the event, and space is very limited.

Prairie is also planning to host a Middle School open house (grades 5-8) on Saturday, Oct. 17, and a Primary School open house (preschool-4) on Saturday, Nov. 3. Registration is now open for those events as well.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A+

Nurses Foundation awards scholarships

RACINE — The Nurses Foundation of Racine recently awarded scholarships to area nursing students totaling $24,000. The annual scholarship banqu…

RCT offers virtual theatre classes
A+

RCT offers virtual theatre classes

RACINE — School might look a little different this fall, but virtual theater classes from the Racine Children’s Theatre are still full of fun …

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: UW-Madison students on proposed tuition cut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News