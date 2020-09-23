Prairie School plans Upper School open house Oct. 3

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WIND POINT — Families interested in learning more about Upper School at The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, are invited to attend a special open house on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Guests will register for an appointment (offered in 15-minute increments) between 9 and 11 a.m., and each appointment will include a personal campus tour with a member of the Admission Office staff. Tours will last approximately one hour.

Due to campus protocol, visiting families are limited to one parent and up to two children. Guests will be required to wear masks, complete a Prairie health ticket upon arrival and have their temperatures checked.

Families will have the opportunity to learn how Prairie has successfully returned to in-person learning this fall. Guests will also receive detailed information on Prairie’s scholarship program, transportation options, athletics and more. School administrators will be available to answer any questions.

Prairie was rated the Best K-12 Private School in Wisconsin in 2019 (Niche.com) and was named the Best Place to Work in 2020 (Large Category, Milwaukee Business Journal).