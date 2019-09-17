{{featured_button_text}}
Yoga mini masters

Kelsey Cassidy, an early school teacher at The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, is set to teach a yoga class for kids ages 1-3 as part of this year's Mini Masters series.

 Submitted Photo

WIND POINT — The Prairie School’s Mini Masters series is returning to the school, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, for another year of child-focused classes ranging from yoga to dance to art.

Held the second Saturday of every month September through March for prospective students and families, these up-tempo classes with Prairie faculty will introduce children ages 1-3 to a variety of important concepts such as physical expression, creativity and world culture.

Classes begin at 8:30 a.m. and last 45 minutes to an hour. All Mini Masters will receive a snack and drink.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Each class costs $10 per child. Enrollment is open to all children ages 1-3, but activities are best-suited for those 2 and older.

The first Mini Masters class, Music and Body Shaking with Mr. Oscarson, Primary School music teacher, took place on Saturday.

To learn more about the Mini Masters series, visit www.prairieschool.com/mini-masters.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments