WIND POINT — The Prairie School’s Mini Masters series is returning to the school, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, for another year of child-focused classes ranging from yoga to dance to art.
Held the second Saturday of every month September through March for prospective students and families, these up-tempo classes with Prairie faculty will introduce children ages 1-3 to a variety of important concepts such as physical expression, creativity and world culture.
Classes begin at 8:30 a.m. and last 45 minutes to an hour. All Mini Masters will receive a snack and drink.
Each class costs $10 per child. Enrollment is open to all children ages 1-3, but activities are best-suited for those 2 and older.
The first Mini Masters class, Music and Body Shaking with Mr. Oscarson, Primary School music teacher, took place on Saturday.
To learn more about the Mini Masters series, visit www.prairieschool.com/mini-masters.
