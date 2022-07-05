Prairie offers Archery Camp for middle school students

WIND POINT — The Prairie School summer programs is offering an Archery Camp for youth entering grades five to eight from 8:30 to 10 a.m. July 25-29 in The Prairie School field house, 4050 Lighthouse Drive.
It will be run by James Broetzmann, a basic archery Instructor for the National Archery in the Schools Program and a Prairie science teacher. The camp is designed to introduce students to the sport of archery.
The fee is $94.50. To register a child, go to https://campscui.active.com/orgs/ThePrairieSchool0 (under sports camps).