WIND POINT — Sophie Michaud of Washington, D.C. has been named the next head of upper school at The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive.
Michaud was previously assistant head for academics at Buffalo Seminary (SEM), an independent girls’ school in New York. At SEM, Michaud’s responsibilities included supervising the academic dean and department chairs, as well as working with the assistant head for community life to strengthen community bonds.
A native of Dunkirk, France, Michaud earned her bachelor’s degree in English from the Université Catholique de Lille in Lille, France, and two master’s degrees, one for French language and one for literature from the State University of New York in Buffalo.
Her previous positions at SEM included dean of faculty, academic dean and foreign language chair. She started at the school as a French teacher in 2009, a position she continued to fill throughout her time at the school.
“Sophie is a master educator with extensive experience in many different leadership positions,” said Nat Coffman, Prairie’s head of school and president. “Whether it’s her relentless curiosity about the world or empathy when working with young people, I’m excited and impressed with how her personal ideals align with those of our mission.”
At Prairie, Michaud is tasked with leading the 275-student high school by overseeing faculty, day-to-day operations, academic and co-curricular programs and student life.
“Initially, I was drawn [to Prairie] because the school was founded by a woman with a vision; women with vision are unstoppable,” Michaud said.
“The school’s creativity drew me in as well. It’s in the mission. It’s a fabric of Prairie’s being. I can’t wait to anchor myself and my family in this environment. I’m excited to observe and listen to Prairie’s stories while building a relationship with its people.”
Michaud takes over for Everett McKinney, a Prairie veteran of 29 years, the last 11 of which have been spent leading the upper school. In November, McKinney announced plans to retire following the 2018-19 school year.
Arriving at Prairie in the fall of 1989, McKinney’s first job on campus was teaching French. This was a position he continued throughout his time at Prairie, a tenure that included roles as middle and upper school dean before his appointment as head of upper school.
“It goes without saying that Sophie has incredibly large shoes to fill,” Coffman said. “Everyone associated with The Prairie School knows what Everett McKinney has meant to our community. His impact is indelible, and I am extremely grateful for his wisdom, guidance, and support both during his tenure and throughout the search for our next Head.”
