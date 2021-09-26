Prairie middle school open house Oct. 2

WIND POINT — The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, will host a middle school open house for grades six to eight from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
Attendees will learn about leadership opportunities, student-led parent teacher conferences, the grade-level advisory program, co-curricular activities, sports, daily art lessons (including glassblowing) and its theater production.
Tour appointments are available every 15 minutes and take about one hour. Advance registration is required by going to prairieschool.com/openhouse.
