 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prairie middle school open house Oct. 2
0 Comments

Prairie middle school open house Oct. 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WIND POINT — The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, will host a middle school open house for grades six to eight from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.

Attendees will learn about leadership opportunities, student-led parent teacher conferences, the grade-level advisory program, co-curricular activities, sports, daily art lessons (including glassblowing) and its theater production.

Tour appointments are available every 15 minutes and take about one hour. Advance registration is required by going to prairieschool.com/openhouse.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life on the streets of Kabul after Taliban takeover

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gateway student named to state technical college board
A+

Gateway student named to state technical college board

  • Updated

Gateway Technical College student Megan Bahr has been appointed to a two-year term as the student member of the Wisconsin Technical College System Board, the governing body which oversees such decisions as system-wide tuition setting, program approval, facilities approval and state finance.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News