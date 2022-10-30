Prairie hosting Prairie Preview Days for prospective families

WIND POINT — The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, is hosting Prairie Preview Days for prospective families.

A open house will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, where families can watch a school day unfold in real time. They can take a tour and peek inside classes. All grade levels will be featured and are welcome to attend.

For students currently in grades five through nine, on Monday, Nov. 7, is a student showcase from 6 to 8 p.m. where guests can engage in actual classes and activities with a personalized schedule tailored to their specific interests. There will be discussion panels for parents and tours led by student ambassadors.

Reservations are required for both events. Go to prairieschool.com/preview for more information and to secure a spot.