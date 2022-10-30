 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prairie hosting Prairie Preview Days for prospective families

Holly Wolf Mattick and student

Holly Wolf Mattick, an art teacher at The Prairie School, helps a middle school student in the glassblowing studio.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

WIND POINT — The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, is hosting Prairie Preview Days for prospective families.

A open house will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, where families can watch a school day unfold in real time. They can take a tour and peek inside classes. All grade levels will be featured and are welcome to attend.

For students currently in grades five through nine, on Monday, Nov. 7, is a student showcase from 6 to 8 p.m. where guests can engage in actual classes and activities with a personalized schedule tailored to their specific interests. There will be discussion panels for parents and tours led by student ambassadors.

Reservations are required for both events. Go to prairieschool.com/preview for more information and to secure a spot.

