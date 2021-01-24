Prairie hosting middle school readiness webinar

WIND POINT — Parents with students entering grades five to eight for the 2021-22 school year are invited to attend Middle School Readiness, the next webinar in the virtual Prairie Spotlight series from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.

This discussion with Prairie faculty will center on what developmental areas a student should focus on now if considering attending The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive. They will discuss how Prairie can help a child build relationships, nurture creativity and curiosity, and discover a love for co-curricular activities that will keep them inspired and engaged.