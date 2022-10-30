 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prairie celebrates annual Diwali festival

Diwali at Prairie

Aishani Dhar, Taej Desai, Shritha Reddy, Saitej Avula and Ishir Mehra pose with Nat Coffman after speaking during Prairie's Diwali celebration Oct. 24.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

WIND POINT — For Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists, Diwali is an annual festival that celebrates the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. Over the course of five days, stories and customs are shared among family and friends.

For the eighth year in a row, The Prairie School celebrated Diwali Oct. 24 by gathering students and faculty together to learn about and embrace the holiday. The tradition started when head of school Nat Coffman wanted to highlight the diversity that makes up the Prairie community.

Along with equity advisor Patricia Badger, an initiative was launched to acknowledge and inform students and staff about important holidays in different cultures. Festivities Oct. 24 began with Coffman acknowledging the importance of faith in Prairie’s culture. Student speakers Saitej Avula, Taej Desai, Aishani Dhar, Ishir Mehra and Shritha Reddy introduced the celebration, which was capped off by a fireworks display.

