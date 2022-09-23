'Practice like an engineer, perform like an artist' | Racine students learn from professional musician

RACINE — Jean Laurenz was in middle school when a singer visited her class. Laurenz was amazed at the vocalist’s ability, especially when she sang vibrato.

“I didn’t know how to do that voice, and I thought it was the coolest thing ever,” Laurenz said. “It was a life-changing thing for me.”

Many similar moments of inspiration happened in the ensuing years. Those moments, along with Laurenz’s dedication, resulted in her becoming a professional trumpet player, vocalist, professor and artist.

This year, Laurenz is the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s artist-in-residence. As part of being the artist-in-residence, Laurenz visited several Racine Unified schools this week to share information and perform songs on the trumpet. On Tuesday afternoon, Laurenz instructed about 35 middle-schoolers at Starbuck Middle School, 1516 Ohio St.

She will be performing with the orchestra Friday evening at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

She discussed different types of trumpets, breath control and shared tips on the importance of daily practice.

“If you practice a little bit every day, people are going to hear how good you are,” Laurenz told the students.

To be a professional musician, Laurenz said one must have passion for music, technical skill and work ethic.

Students asked Laurenz a variety of questions, including how many trumpets she uses when performing and if she could play several well-known songs.

Laurenz complimented the Starbuck students on their attentiveness and inquiries.

“You all are really awesome, really great listeners, question-askers,” Laurenz said.

Starbuck eighth-grader Greyson Zenner enjoyed learning from Laurenz about the types of trumpet mutes that can result in different sounds.

Zenner plays the trumpet, which he began in fifth grade. Zenner hadn’t learned in class from a professional musician before but thought Tuesday was a good, interesting experience.

Laurenz is an assistant professor of trumpet at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and trumpeter in the band Seraph Brass. She has performed with many artists, including Adele and Kanye West.

Laurenz has also taught for several years, instructing all ages in New York, Boston and Evanston, Illinois.

Laurenz emphasized the importance of music education, saying that it combines many different physical and intellectual skills.

“For our brains to develop to their peak capacity, we need to flex the brain muscle in a variety of ways,” Laurenz said. “Music challenges the brain in ways that other areas really can’t. It connects language with physiological skill and kinesthetic experience with an artistic, creative experience.”

She said music class also ideally provides a place for students to process their feelings in a healthy, productive manner.

Laurenz had teachers who helped her along the way, including a middle school band director who was a professional musician.

“When someone is building their own craft, they become better teachers,” Laurenz said.

To be a quality educator, it is also vital to seek out and encourage students’ passion.

“Trying to find the light in the eyes of someone is crucial, regardless of their age and regardless of their skill set,” Laurenz said. “You’ll never teach music well if you don’t find that in people.”

Laurenz enjoys working as a performer and educator and appreciates that both jobs require technique and artistry.

“I’m really happy if I can be, in a day, creative and introspectively analytical,” Laurenz said. “Teaching allows me to deeply listen and tap into the analytical question of, ‘Why is this happening this way?’ It’s problem-solving. I always say, ‘Practice like an engineer, perform like an artist.’”

Like when she heard the vocalist in middle school, Laurenz hopes that talking with Racine students can provide similar artistic inspiration.