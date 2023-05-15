YORKVILLE — Racine Founder’s Rotary Club will continue its 70-year tradition of providing a safe celebration for graduating seniors with Post Prom 2023.

“Met in the Mediterranean” takes place from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.

The theme for this formal indoor/outdoor gala-style event, was chosen by the senior representatives from the nine participating schools (Case, Horlick, Lutheran, Park, Prairie, REAL, St. Catherine’s, Union Grove and Walden III high schools).

“This is our third year the club will present Post Prom at the fairgrounds,” said Laura DeGroot, Rotary president. “The kids really seemed to like it there, so we decided to return for another year to celebrate the graduates.”

Parents and other spectators are welcome to watch this year’s parade from the VIP spectator bleacher seats.

Visitors must enter off Highway 11 and park in the south spectator-designated section of the parking lot only (see map on website). Bleacher tickets are available for $10 at rotarypostprom.com and are strongly suggested to be purchased in advance.

Municipal and county law enforcement have again stepped up to escort the motorcade to the fairgrounds. A small number of vehicles will be available to take students back to Racine following the event, in emergency cases.

Attractions will include:

Live red carpet TV coverage by MY24 (people can watch it live on My24 Milwaukee or online at my24milwaukee.com

)

Motorcades from schools to the fairgrounds (visit

for motorcade schedule)

Bleacher ticket sales for spectators

A 360 photo experience

Massive indoor laser tag arena

Custom-built indoor selfie museum

Sports, virtual reality and other arcade-style games

Inflatables, professional photographers, drone videographers

Nightclub-style DJ on the red carpet and in the Rave Building

Karaoke

Food and beverages

Tickets cost $50 and are available at the participating schools.

Racine Rotary clubs have been hosting Post Prom since 1953.

The event was was established to provide a safe and fun environment for area graduating seniors following their respective school proms and has grown to more than 1,300 participants.

For more information, email racineprom@gmail.com or call 262-822-3833.