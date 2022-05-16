Post Prom 2022 set for May 21 at Racine County Fairgrounds

YORKVILLE — Racine Founder’s Rotary Club will continue its 69-year tradition of providing a safe celebration for graduating seniors with Post Prom 2022 from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave. The them is “Moonlight and Roses."

This year is a return to a formal indoor/outdoor gala-style event, chosen by the senior representatives from the nine participating schools (Case, Horlick, Lutheran, Park, Prairie, REAL, St. Catherine’s, Union Grove and Walden III high schools).

“This is the second year the club will present Post Prom at the fairgrounds,” Rotary president Chris Terry said. "The kids really seemed to like it there, so we decided to return for another year to celebrate the graduates."

Parents and other spectators are welcome to watch this year’s Post Prom parade in person from the VIP spectator bleacher seats. Visitors must enter off of Highway 11 and park in that middle spectator-designated section of the parking lot. Tickets are available for $10 at rotarypostprom.com and its strongly suggested they be purchased in advance.

Municipal and county law enforcement has also stepped up to escort the motorcade to the fairgrounds. A small number of vehicles will be available to transport students back to Racine following the event, in emergency cases.

Attractions will include:

Live red carpet TV coverage by MY24 (watch it LIVE on My24 Milwaukee or online at my24milwaukee.com)

Motorcades from schools to the fairgrounds (visit rotarypostprom.com for motorcade schedule)

Bleacher ticket sales for spectators

Massive 1,700 square foot laser tag arena

Sports, virtual reality and other arcade-style games

Inflatables, photo booths, professional photographers, drone videographers

Nightclub-style DJ on the red carpet and in the Rave Building

Karaoke

Food and beverages

Tickets will be available at the participating schools and cost $50 (plus processing fees if applicable).

Racine Rotary Clubs have had a long and proud tradition of hosting Post Prom since 1953. It was established to provide a safe and fun environment for area graduating seniors following their respective school proms. This event has grown to more than 1,300 participants. The event is just one of the ways Rotary has strived to put “Service Above Self” and has been serving the Racine community for more than 100 years.

For more information, email racineprom@gmail.com or call 262-822-3833.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0