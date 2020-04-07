Por La Gente scholarship recipients named

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — The Por La Gente Association of Racine has announced the recipients of the annual Por La Gente academic and athletic scholarships.

Each recipient will receive $3,000 towards their college tuition, as well as an additional $500 for books paid for by the contributions of the Castaneda family in memory of Robert Castaneda. Additionally, PLG has announced the recipient of the Roy Moralez Memorial Scholarship, with an award of $2,000.

And, new this year, PLG has announced the Matthew S. Garcia Memorial Scholarship, the Jimmy and Helen Castaneda Family Scholarship and the La Tapatia Scholarship, which are each $1,000 awards.

These scholarships have been funded by proceeds from Por La Gente events, as well as from donations from community members who recognize the importance of higher education for Latino youth. For 2020-21, PLG has awarded $12,000 in scholarships.

Each year since 1985, the Por La Gente Association of Racine has awarded 80 scholarships to local high school graduates of Latino descent. Many of these recipients have achieved professional success.

Scholarship recipients

This year’s scholarship recipients include: