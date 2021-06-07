Por La Gente awards scholarships to incoming Latino college students

Last month, the Por La Gente Association of Racine announced its recipients of its annual scholarships for local Latino and Latina high school graduates.

The association awarded $15,500 to nine students to each use toward their college tuition.

Rafael Hernandez, Jr. was granted the Por La Gente Academic Scholarship for $2,000, graduating from Walden III High School. Hernandez will be enrolled in the biomedical engineering program at University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall, aspiring to be an engineer focused on improving cancer research.

Diego Fuentes, an all-around athlete, received The Por La Gente Athetlic Scholarship for $2,000, graduating from Case High School. Fuentes participated in the school’s baseball, football and wrestling teams and now expects to receive an education degree from Carthage College.

Erandy Cesario-Olivares, a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, was awarded the Roy Moralez Memorial Scholarship for $2,000. Cesario-Olivares has always been active in her community, participating in Voces de la Frontera and volunteering at Emaus Lutheran Church. She will attend Gateway Technical College in their software engineering program.