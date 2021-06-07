 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Por La Gente awards scholarships to incoming Latino college students
0 Comments
top story

Por La Gente awards scholarships to incoming Latino college students

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Audrey Carrillo

Audrey Carrillo

Last month, the Por La Gente Association of Racine announced its recipients of its annual scholarships for local Latino and Latina high school graduates.

The association awarded $15,500 to nine students to each use toward their college tuition.

Rafael Hernandez, Jr. was granted the Por La Gente Academic Scholarship for $2,000, graduating from Walden III High School. Hernandez will be enrolled in the biomedical engineering program at University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall, aspiring to be an engineer focused on improving cancer research.

Diego Fuentes, an all-around athlete, received The Por La Gente Athetlic Scholarship for $2,000, graduating from Case High School. Fuentes participated in the school’s baseball, football and wrestling teams and now expects to receive an education degree from Carthage College.

Erandy Cesario-Olivares, a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, was awarded the Roy Moralez Memorial Scholarship for $2,000. Cesario-Olivares has always been active in her community, participating in Voces de la Frontera and volunteering at Emaus Lutheran Church. She will attend Gateway Technical College in their software engineering program.

Karime “Jacque” Martinez-Ponce is the recipient of the Matthew S. Garcia Memorial Scholarship for $1,500, graduating from Horlick High School. Martinez-Police recently had the honor of attending the Congress of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Students and will take this experience to pursue nursing at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the fall.

Sean Neil, recipient of the Angelica Rios Memorial Scholarship, received $2,000 to pursue a construction engineering degree at Iowa State University. He graduated from Burlington High School, where he was in the National Honor Society and the school’s Architecture Construction Engineering Program.

Alfredo Sandoval-Luis will take the Robert Castaneda Memorial Scholarship for $2,000 and use it at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, where he will study physics. Sandoval-Luis graduated from Case High School, where he was caption of the school’s E-Sports team and D.E.C.A.

In the fall, Audrey Carrillo will take her Liss Scholarship of $1,000 and attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, pursuing a career in nursing. She attended Case High School, where she advanced to Sectional Champions while on the Track and Field team.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Austin Carrillo received the La Tapatia Scholarship for $1,500, graduating from the same school as his sister, Audrey. Carrillo was also a part of the school’s D.E.C.A. club, while serving on the football team and earning WIWW All-State honors. He will study sports management at Concordia University.

Lastly, Alani Santos was granted the Perseverance Scholarship for $1,000, graduating from St. Catherine’s High School, where she was a cheerleader and on the pom pon squad. She plans to study pre-medicine at Marquette University in the fall.

These scholarships are funded through proceeds received from Por La Gente’s events and donations from community members.

Since 1985, Por La Gente has been awarding scholarships to Latino and Latina high school graduates every year, having awarded 90 PLG scholarships to date.

Alani Santos

 
Alfredo Sandoval-Luis

 
Austin Carrillo
Diego Fuentes
Erandy Cesario-Olivares
Karime Martinez-Ponce
Rafael Hernandez
Sean Neil.jpg
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Levi's sees post pandemic bump on trends, sizes

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UW-Parkside receives vision award
A+

UW-Parkside receives vision award

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is the recipient of the 2021 Lifespan Vision Health Award from Prevent Blindness Wisconsin.

2021 Hetland scholarships awarded
A+

2021 Hetland scholarships awarded

RACINE — The Racine Police Department announced the 2021 Officer Hetland Memorial Scholarship recipients. This year’s scholarships were awarde…

A+

Burlington Kiwanis Safety Town

BURLINGTON — Burlington Kiwanis Safety Town will be held June 14-25 at Dyer Elementary School, 201 S. Kendrick Ave.

'Crisis' | Burlington schools propose directly teaching racial tolerance, starting in kindergarten
A+

'Crisis' | Burlington schools propose directly teaching racial tolerance, starting in kindergarten

The Burlington Area School District plans to introduce new curricula starting in kindergarten, among other steps designed to combat racism following a scathing state report criticizing the district for allowing a "racially hostile environment" to exist in the schools following a parent's complaint. "We recognize the need for radical change," the district's response states. "We are a school district inside of a city, state and country that is steeped in racism."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News