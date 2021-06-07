Por La Gente awards scholarships to incoming Latino college students

Last month, the Por La Gente Association of Racine announced its recipients of its annual scholarships for local Latino and Latina high school graduates.
The association awarded $15,500 to nine students to each use toward their college tuition.
Rafael Hernandez, Jr. was granted the Por La Gente Academic Scholarship for $2,000, graduating from Walden III High School. Hernandez will be enrolled in the biomedical engineering program at University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall, aspiring to be an engineer focused on improving cancer research.
Diego Fuentes, an all-around athlete, received The Por La Gente Athetlic Scholarship for $2,000, graduating from Case High School. Fuentes participated in the school’s baseball, football and wrestling teams and now expects to receive an education degree from Carthage College.
Erandy Cesario-Olivares, a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, was awarded the Roy Moralez Memorial Scholarship for $2,000. Cesario-Olivares has always been active in her community, participating in Voces de la Frontera and volunteering at Emaus Lutheran Church. She will attend Gateway Technical College in their software engineering program.
Karime “Jacque” Martinez-Ponce is the recipient of the Matthew S. Garcia Memorial Scholarship for $1,500, graduating from Horlick High School. Martinez-Police recently had the honor of attending the Congress of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Students and will take this experience to pursue nursing at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the fall.
Sean Neil, recipient of the Angelica Rios Memorial Scholarship, received $2,000 to pursue a construction engineering degree at Iowa State University. He graduated from Burlington High School, where he was in the National Honor Society and the school’s Architecture Construction Engineering Program.
Alfredo Sandoval-Luis will take the Robert Castaneda Memorial Scholarship for $2,000 and use it at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, where he will study physics. Sandoval-Luis graduated from Case High School, where he was caption of the school’s E-Sports team and D.E.C.A.
In the fall, Audrey Carrillo will take her Liss Scholarship of $1,000 and attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, pursuing a career in nursing. She attended Case High School, where she advanced to Sectional Champions while on the Track and Field team.
Austin Carrillo received the La Tapatia Scholarship for $1,500, graduating from the same school as his sister, Audrey. Carrillo was also a part of the school’s D.E.C.A. club, while serving on the football team and earning WIWW All-State honors. He will study sports management at Concordia University.
Lastly, Alani Santos was granted the Perseverance Scholarship for $1,000, graduating from St. Catherine’s High School, where she was a cheerleader and on the pom pon squad. She plans to study pre-medicine at Marquette University in the fall.