Police: Student arrested after weapon found at Case High School

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Case High School student was arrested Tuesday afternoon for having a weapon in school.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Racine Unified School District spokesperson Stacy Tapp, Case administrators received a tip about a student having a weapon. The building immediately went into lockdown near dismissal time and the student was apprehended by the school resource officer “without incident,” according to the MPPD and Tapp.

Police responded to the tip at 2:31 p.m., according to an MPPD press release. Neither Tapp nor MPPD specified the length of the lockdown.

A strong police presence as well as an ambulance were seen outside the school after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“We are thankful for those involved today who reported the concern allowing us to address the situation quickly,” Tapp wrote in an email. “We have informed our families that we are working with law enforcement and will have additional police presence at Case this week.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, and “due to the age of the student, no further information will be released,” according to the MPPD press release.

It was the second lockdown at Case in as many weeks. On Sept. 28, a 16-year-old Case student was shot at a hotel parking lot across the street from the school, causing the building to go into lockdown.

The student, who is on the football team, was found in serious condition with a gunshot wound. The student’s condition eventually stabilized and he was recovering, according to an announcement from MPPD two days after the shooting.

A 19-year-old suspect was arrested in Illinois in connection to the shooting and is facing extradition to await possible charges of attempted homicide.