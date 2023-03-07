MUSKEGO — Police and two school districts are investigating allegations of racism that visiting basketball players and families say occurred last Friday at Muskego High School.

Players from the Beloit Memorial High School boys basketball team and their parents allege racist words and symbols were written, and racial discrimination that could have turned violent took place Friday night when the team traveled to Muskego for a playoff game, which Muskego won 70-65.

Photos and videos shared with The Journal Times appear to show the N-word written and swastikas drawn in dust atop lockers. Some attendees in the Muskego student section are shown wearing black ski masks and tank tops.

“I believe the ski mask represents a veiled attempt at blackface, and I believe that the tank top represents a stereotypical portrayal of how African-Americans dress,” Beloit parent Rick Daniels said.

Many Beloit players and fans at the game were Black, while nearly all Muskego players and fans at Friday’s game were white.

Beloit supporters said they believe the words and actions violated policies of Muskego High School and the state high school sports governing body. They want students and administrators held accountable.

“We believe that the student section demonstrated racially biased behavior,” Daniels said. “It was clear in the locker room with the words that were written on top of the lockers that there was racist — not racially motivated, not racially biased — behavior that took place … The administration did not make any good-faith attempt to stop the behavior.”

Investigations ongoing

Muskego High School issued an apology Sunday afternoon for the behaviors during Friday’s game.

The Muskego-Norway School District and the School District of Beloit are investigating potential violations of school district policies.

The Muskego Police Department is investigating potential criminal conduct.

Muskego Police Department Lt. Andy Kraus said both school districts are cooperating with the the department’s investigation.

According to Kraus, after the game, a school resource officer confirmed the “clearly inappropriate” writing on top of lockers, and the investigation began Friday night shortly after that.

Kraus said the timeline for when the MPD investigation will end is “hard to say” because it involves actions in a locker room to which hundreds of students had access.

Kraus said the investigation has so far entailed interviewing students and looking at video recorded by school cameras to try to determine who wrote the racial slurs and drew the swastikas.

People interviewed by MPD have so far been cooperative, and Kraus is “hopeful we’re able to narrow down the source of this writing.”

In response to a request for comment, Kelly Thompson, Muskego-Norway School District superintendent, referred to a statement from Muskego High School activities department and administrators.

The statement apologized for behaviors on Friday that “do not represent the values of Muskego High School or the Muskego-Norway community.”

The statement said the high school takes “allegations of this nature very seriously” and that “consequences for inappropriate actions will be prompt.”

According to the statement, MHS administrators received an email from the Beloit Memorial athletic director “indicating concerns regarding the theme of the student section and racist images traced in the dust on top of the gymnasium lockers.”

“We were deeply disappointed and saddened by the information shared,” the statement reads. “Student safety is our number one priority, and we work to ensure students have a positive and rewarding experience while competing in a safe environment … We are wholeheartedly dedicated to improving processes that will ensure our commitment of providing an environment that meets the expectations of our community and demonstrates respect for others.”

Beloit parents appreciated the apology but said more work remains for Muskego community members, including educating themselves about racial bias and prejudice.

“An apology is a start, but it doesn’t create the healing or make our kids feel any better about the situation that occurred,” Beloit aunt Brandy Hereford said.

State Sen. Mark Spitzer, D-Beloit, released a statement supporting the school districts’ investigation and condemning the “unacceptable behavior from Muskego students.”

“Racism cannot be tolerated in our communities,” Spitzer wrote. “Beloit students who traveled to Muskego to play a game that they love were instead met with hate, swastikas and racial slurs … The Muskego-Norway School District must treat this with the seriousness that it deserves. I stand with our students, their families, and our community against racism.”

State Rep. Clinton Anderson, D-Beloit, who graduated from Beloit Memorial, released a statement supporting Beloit players and school district leaders.

“What took place at the Beloit Memorial boys basketball game vs Muskego was incredibly harmful to not only our student athletes, but our entire community,” Anderson wrote.

‘Unacceptable actions’

School District of Beloit Superintendent Willie Garrison II informed Beloit staff and families on Saturday that “some unacceptable actions transpired” in Muskego.

“We are aware of the alleged racial slurs written and unsportsmanlike phrases being chanted,” Garrison wrote. “We take this matter very seriously. All students should be able to play in a safe, competitive sports environment.”

Beloit school district officials also informed the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and are working with the WIAA “on next steps,” Monica Krysztopa, School District of Beloit chief of communications and marketing, wrote in an email.

The WIAA governs state high school sports.

According to Todd Clark, WIAA communications director, the WIAA Executive Office was made aware of the allegations in Muskego over the weekend.

“The membership of the WIAA objects to any and all disrespectful behaviors at interscholastic athletic events,” Clark wrote in an email. “We are always willing to assist our schools in their efforts to ensure high school activities are conducted in a positive and safe environment.”

Clark said the WIAA considers sanctions for policy violations “if a school has ongoing egregious sportsmanship issues and fails to address the ongoing sportsmanship concerns.”

Daniels believes Friday’s behaviors violated WIAA policy.

“Every student-athlete must be able to compete in a climate of respect, free of threat, free of fear, intimidation and harassment,” the WIAA’s harassment policy states. “The membership disapproves of any form of taunting or expression that is intended or designed to embarrass, ridicule, disrespect or demean others under any circumstances including on the basis of race.”

According to Beloit families, demeaning actions on the basis of race occurred Friday.

Hereford said the alleged words and actions caused a “dehumanizing,” traumatic experience for the young men trying to play basketball.

Hereford said her nephew, a freshman on the team, sobbed when he saw her after the game.

“That’s a lot of pressure to take, to know that someone has hatred for you for no reason,” Hereford said. “My nephew came to play basketball, not to be insulted, not to be intimidated.”

School policies violated?

Daniels, who has a doctorate in education and is the director of campus inclusion at Oakton College near Chicago, also said he believes Muskego students violated their school diversity policy, dress code policy and student anti-harassment policy.

“I don’t want the narrative to be focused on how offended we were, or how we didn’t feel like we were in a safe space,” Daniels said. “The narrative also needs to be focused on what’s going to happen with the clear violation of policy that was displayed at that game.”

The Muskego High School diversity policy states that it “has a commitment to pursue a learning and working environment in which differences are reflected, recognized, and respected. These differences must not be the basis for discrimination against anyone participating in Board-sponsored activities.”

The high school’s dress code policy has language stating that “no clothing determined to be offensive in a discriminatory fashion, provocative, revealing or sexually explicit will be allowed.”

The school’s student anti-harassment policy states that it will “maintain an educational environment that is free from all forms of harassment.”

Unwelcome environment

Beloit families said the environment felt unsafe and unwelcome when they arrived at Friday’s game.

“I personally could feel the racist energy in the air,” Daniels said. “For those who are wondering how that’s possible, my response to that is that when you’ve lived with racism as long as we have, you can always tell when you’re in an environment that is not completely safe.”

Beloit supporters were angered and saddened by the disrespect and hostility the players experienced.

“It’s sad that any student, any child would have to go though that, still in 2023,” Beloit parent Michelle Nora said.

According to Beloit families, violence nearly broke out after the game when Muskego students and Beloit players briefly spoke to one another.

“It almost turned violent, and that does not need to be swept under the rug,” Daniels said.

Beloit families expressed pride in the players for the way they handled the situation.

“We want them to understand that when these situations happen, this is how we come together as a community,” Daniels said.

Hereford is encouraged that Beloit community members have supported the players by “rallying around them and really being like, ‘This was not OK, and we want to stand up and say something about it,’ because so many times it’s ignored or swept under the rug,” she said. “We most definitely have to recognize that trauma and begin that process of healing for our students, for our families and for our whole community.”