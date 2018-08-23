Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE COUNTY — South Shore Fire Department and the Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant Police departments are squaring off in a back-to-school supply battle through Friday, Sept. 7.

Community members can participate by dropping off school supplies into the containers of their choice at the following locations:

• Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.

• Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801 89th St., Sturtevant.

• The COP House, 2237 Mead St., Mount Pleasant.

• Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., Racine.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

• Blain’s Farm and Fleet, 8401 Durand Ave., Sturtevant.

School supplies are being collected for Schulte, Westridge and Dr. Jones Elementary schools.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments