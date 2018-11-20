SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Theatre Arts Department is scheduled to present the play “Midnight and Moll Flanders” Nov. 30-Dec. 9 in Black Box Theater of the Picken Center at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. The play is directed by UW-Parkside Theatre Arts professor Brian Gill and was written by Marie Kohler.
This production gives UW-Parkside Theatre Arts students the opportunity to work directly with Kohler, a Milwaukee-based playwright, and will perform the latest draft of the play that Kohler is updating during rehearsals.
Moll Flanders is a larger-than-life character whose drive for love and survival leads to sexual adventures, multiple marriages and a career as an infamous thief. The show explores the influence of gender, class, free will and circumstance in an era as fiercely entrepreneurial as ours.
Kohler is a director, writer, actor, dramaturge and award-winning playwright. She is a free-lance writer for local and national publications, and serves on the board of the Wisconsin Humanities Council.
Performances are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $18, $14 for seniors and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, call 262-595-2564 or go to https://uwparksidetickets.universitytickets.com.
