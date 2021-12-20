Piano students keep Scale Olympics tradition alive

The Internet was abuzz with the sounds of 87 piano students performing for 10 teacher/judges via a network of Zoom meetings Saturday, Nov. 13. It was time for the 41st annual Scale Olympics.

Sponsored by the Kenosha Racine Music Teachers Association (KRMTA), Scale Olympics is a judged event for piano students. They are evaluated in four separate events: scales, arpeggios, chords and cadences. There are 12 graded levels within each event. Students strive to pass higher levels each year. For their efforts they are awarded points, which qualify for ribbons of different colors based upon their score. They are also given a written evaluation for their work.

Stan Bochat, Scale Olympics Committee chair, and his committee members, Paulette Garin, Marilyn Justus and Martha Veto, coordinated this virtual event via a network of Zoom meetings and Google spreadsheets.

“It is so wonderful to be a part of a performance based organization (KRMTA) that is able to pull together and work for the children in our community,” said Bochat.

“The virtual process went very well and the students were very well-prepared,” said Joan Davies, veteran KRMTA member and one of the founders of the event. “A big thank you goes out to Stan Bochat and his team for all the time and effort they put into making this year’s Scale Olympics a success.”

Statistics for this year’s event are as follows: Eighty-seven registered students from Racine and Kenosha counties plus a few from Illinois and one from New Jersey performed 300 separate events. In addition to Bochat, Garin, Justus, Veto and Davies, KRMTA members Anna Kojovic-Frodl, Flora Lim, Lynn Orlando, Monica Scholz, Mary Skop and Terri Seitz entered students and/or served as judges for the event.

Parental involvement

Parents provided invaluable assistance in helping to coordinate the many moving pieces of this activity.

“It’s such a great way for kids to learn and grow in their scales,” said Roxanne Talley, a parent with two children entered. “We have had such a great experience every year. The judges have always been so encouraging.”

Adding to her comments was Christine Clouse who said, “My daughters look forward to Scale Olympics every year. They love getting feedback from other teachers and are so proud when the teachers notice how hard they work to master scales. It is a fun event for everyone.”

Marilyn Justus summed up the event, “It was a wonderful morning hearing and seeing Kenosha and Racine County piano students do a great job performing their technical skills.”

About KRMTA

For more than 40 years, the Kenosha and Racine Music Teachers Associations (now merged to KRMTA) have been serving the independent music teachers in Kenosha and Racine counties. Its primary purpose is to encourage students and the community through programs that support fine arts. The majority of its members teach piano, but all musical instructors are welcome.

KRMTA is an affiliated chapter of both the Wisconsin Music Teachers Association (wmta.com) and the Music Teachers National Association (mtna.org).

