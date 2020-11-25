Piano students keep Scale Olympics tradition alive

When asking Joan Davies on Nov. 14 how long has the Kenosha Racine Music Teachers Association (KRMTA) been holding its annual Scale Olympics event, her reply was, “My best guess is we started in 1980 which makes this the 40th anniversary.”

Inspired by this long-standing tradition and the desire to continue to motivate their students, KRMTA members Paulette Garin and Marilyn Justus suggested at a summer planning meeting that the once in-person event be converted to a virtual one. Forgoing the event altogether was a consideration this year due to the pandemic. Most KRMTA members are teaching piano lessons almost 100% online so a virtual event seemed possible.

And so, joining with the Scale Olympics Committee chair, Stan Bochat and another member, Martha Veto, the four worked to create an entirely live virtual event using Zoom and a whole lot of Google spreadsheets.

Scale Olympics is a judged event for piano students. They are evaluated in four separate events: Scales, arpeggios, chords and cadences. There are 12 graded levels within each event. Students strive to pass higher levels each year. For their efforts they are awarded points, which qualify for ribbons of different colors based upon their score. They are also given a written evaluation for their work.