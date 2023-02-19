KENOSHA — The Kenosha Racine Music Teachers Association held its 2023 Yvonne Renner Memorial Piano Competition Jan. 21 at Carthage College.

Two judges heard piano students from Racine and Kenosha counties perform, by memory, compositions from the Baroque period. Students competed in either the Junior Division (grades six to eight) or Senior Division (grades nine to 12). Winners are:

Junior Division: Elise Brown and Henry Wulterkens, gold medal; Joseph Wulterkens, silver.

Senior Division: Winston Chen, student of Michelle Hsieh, first place; Madison Tongco, student of Flora Lim, second; Ethan Vigil, student of Paulette Garin, third; Eric Ma, student of Flora Lim, and Alexandra Nechyporenko, student of Anna Kojovic-Frodl, honorable mention.

Winners received a cash award, a commemorative medal and a performance in an honors recital at Carthage College.

The competition honors the late Sister Yvonne Renner, who was a founding member of the Racine Music Teachers Association and of this competition.