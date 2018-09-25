RACINE — The 21st of September, International Peace Day, has been a day of tradition at Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School to remind students and adults about peace.
Colleen Strain, International Baccalaureate coordinator for the school, said in the past students have gone home and had meaningful conversations with their parents about peace.
“Kids go home and share the message of peace with their families and parents have told me how they’ve talked about it,” Strain said. “I just think it’s a great way to get the school all together to share that mission and feeling. I feel like they really take it in.”
On Friday, the entire student body at Jefferson Lighthouse participated in an event to celebrate International Peace Day.
Students held pin wheels, which is one of the symbols for peace on that day, and there was a musical performance by some of the fifth-grade students. Some students shared what peace means to them while parents in attendance smiled and took photos.
Creating ‘more awareness’
Directing Principal Jeremy Benishek said International Peace Day is a healthy reminder to the students to be kind to each other.
“It’s important to have that understanding of what peace means and how we can use peace as a tool to respect each other and support each other,” Benishek said. “I hope there’s more of an awareness of (peace) more than anything.”
Benishek hopes the event will remind students on the playground of how to be more mindful of each other and prevent issues from escalating.
“There’s more bullying, or at least more awareness of bullying, so how can we be more aware of our actions and how they affect other people,” Benishek said of how he hopes the students respond to the event. “So if we’re outside and people are being mean to somebody on the playground, how can we turn that into more peaceful actions.”
The students were joined by Racine City Council President Jason Meekma, who was excited to be part of the program.
“When we’re talking about peace and spreading a positive message, and really bringing people together, in a lot of ways it’s got to start with the youth,” Meekma said. “So a school taking the lead on that and a school really owning the importance of that is really important. It’s starting to instill in these young people the need for peace, acceptance and talking about important issues.”
Meekma said even adults can benefit from a day of reflection and thought about how to be more peaceful in their own daily lives.
“I think everybody can learn from the benefits of this day,” Meekma said. “We’re unfortunately living in a time where peace is hard to come by in a lot of ways, both at home and around the world … Taking time to talk about it and celebrate the idea of peace is important for everybody.”
“It’s important to have that understanding of what peace means and how we can use peace as a tool to respect each other and support each other. I hope there’s more of an awareness of (peace) more than anything.” Jeremy Benishek, directing principal at Jefferson Lighthouse School
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.