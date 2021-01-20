Partners improve quality of Pike River

SOMERS — Through the hard work of UW-Parkside faculty and students along with the leadership of Jim Kreuser, Kenosha County Executive and UW-Parkside alum (’83, ’86), a portion of the Pike River winding through Petrifying Springs Park is on the mend.

The Pike River watershed flows through Racine and Kenosha counties in an area more than 30,000 acres in size before it empties into Lake Michigan. Pollution in the river and sediment, along with stream channelization from agricultural practices over the years, has led to water quality problems.

A 2012 assessment by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) ranked the river’s biological community as poor, and relatively few fish species were observed. Additionally, phosphorous and nitrogen concentrations were high, another indication of low water quality.

As part of the Pike River Restoration Plan completed in 2013, the Petrifying Springs Park section of the river was identified for rehabilitation, including “restoring streambanks…removing problematic debris jams; and selectively remove invasive trees.”

To help with the stream rehab, UW-Parkside students collaborated with Kenosha County to conduct water sampling that has aided water quality monitoring by the county and DNR.