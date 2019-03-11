SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is excited to welcome Kenosha native and artist-in-residence Paul Cortese this week.
Throughout the week, Cortese will conduct a series of clinics for local students at Tremper, Indian Trail and Bradford high schools in the Kenosha Unified School District and will teach a masterclass Wednesday from 4-6:30 p.m. in the Rita.
The week will culminate in a viola concerto featuring Cortese with UW-Parkside orchestras 7 p.m. Saturday in Bedford Concert Hall.
Registration for the masterclass is free. Local students and musicians are encouraged to attend. Attendants can choose between two ways to participate in the class. Those who choose to perform can play a selection of their choice for Cortese and will receive immediate feedback. Participants who choose to audit will not perform. Instead, they will observe everything from the audience.
Participants must submit a registration form. If the participant is a minor, they must turn in a signed parental release and consent form prior to the masterclass. Participants are encouraged to bring an accompanist, but are able to perform solo. A piano will be available in the ocncert hall.
Visit www.uwp.edu/learn/departments/music/viola-master-class.cfm to register or to obtain a parental release and consent form.
Cortese, a Tremper graduate, was named winner of the Kenosha Symphony Competition as a KUSD student. He currently lives in Barcelona, Spain, where he is a professor of viola and chamber music at the Conservatory of the Liceo. He also teachers a regular masterclass in the Arcos Academy in Madrid.
An internationally acclaimed violist, Cortese graduated from the Curtis Institute of Music, studied at the University of Illinois and the New England Conservatory in Boston and has performed extensively in the United States, Canada and the European Union.
Cortese was named the Howard Brown artist-in-residence in celebration of the late Howard Brown’s love of the arts and his generosity of spirit. Brown’s wife, Betsy Brown, established the fund to bring internationally recognized musicians to perform with and mentor UW-Parkside studeents and young musicians from area high schools.
