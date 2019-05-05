SOMERS — Nine University of Wisconsin-Parkside students from five departments attended this year’s National Conference on Undergraduate Research on April 10 and presented research on an array of topics.
NCUR is an event dedicated to promoting undergraduate research, scholarship and creative activity in all fields of study by sponsoring an annual conference for students.
This year’s NCUR was held at Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Georgia. It was the best-attended NCUR event of the conference’s 33-year history. There were about 4,600 attendees and roughly 4,000 student research, scholarly and creative art presentations from across the country.
The nine student presenters from UW-Parkside included: biological sciences majors Faith Adekunle, Johanna Ackmann and Nicole Chapman; molecular biology and bioinformatics majors Nicholas Bielski, John Tuttle and Julia Williams; psychology major Kevin Stearns; psychology and sociology major Marissa Greathouse; and physics major Nathan Arndt.
Along with the nine student presenters, there were also two UW-Parkside faculty members who attended this year’s NCUR event: assistant professor Jessica Orlofske and associate professor David Higgs, both of the biological sciences department.
“NCUR creates a unique environment for the celebration and promotion of undergraduate student achievement; provides models of exemplary research, scholarship and creative activity; and helps to improve the state of undergraduate education,” Higgs said.
In addition to the research and scholarly presentations, Higgs said, “Students also have opportunities to explore different campuses and communities’ programs and get to know students from other disciplines both at their home institute as well as other institutions from across the country. They also hear from national and international researchers and community leaders through the plenary talks.”
Chapman, whose research focused on using probabilities to predict taxonomic identification, found the exact benefits Higgs referenced after presenting at NCUR.
“This experience has been incredible, and it sparks inspiration in all who attend, alongside peers in alike and different disciplines to share their prideful hard work,” Chapman said. “There are also opportunities to speak with graduate school representatives and speak with professional speakers in your field.”
She continued: “I was lucky enough to have an incredible marine biologist speaker who really enlightened my passion of wanting to pursue higher education. I’ve also had an incredible amount of support from faculty mentors who have joined us on this trip, Orlofske and Higgs, and witnessed their unwavering drive to see us all succeed.
“NCUR provides a great networking environment that allows students to meet and share their work with peers and faculty from around the country and the world who are working in similar and different research fields. A valuable lesson students learn from NCUR is that their scholarly work is just as good of quality as others, from institutions either larger or smaller, which is both confidence building and motivating.”
Arndt’s research focused on the thin-film deposition and electronic characterization of metal-doped praseodymium barium copper oxide.
“This was a great opportunity to get myself and my research seen by many that would have otherwise had no chance to experience it,” Arndt said.
Arndt said the experience “also got me exposed to a lot more research in my fields and introduced me to new options for graduate school where I will be going for a Ph.D. in material science.”
The experience was just as impactful for the nine student researchers of UW-Parkside as students from any of the hundreds of other institutions in attendance, large or small.
Student abstracts for next year’s NCUR can be submitted in December which are then reviewed by expert faculty from their discipline prior to a student’s abstract being accepted for presentation.
Student presentations at NCUR are welcome in all fields and disciplines which range from anywhere to the creative and performing arts to biological, chemistry, nursing, physics, psychology, and social science research. Student participants in NCUR may present in one of the following formats: oral, poster, visual arts, and performing arts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.