SOMERS — UW-Parkside students Joseph Plaskiewicz and Amy Schuster will receive prestigious awards from the Milwaukee Chapter of Financial Executives International at an awards ceremony 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the University Club, 924 E. Wells St., Milwaukee.
Aleta Norris, co-founder of Living as a Leader, will be a keynote speaker at the event.
Joseph Plaszkiewicz, an accounting and finance major, is one of two students to receive the Roger Buchholz Memorial FEI Junior Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to two top student achievers from selected area colleges who have a strong interest in a career of corporate financial management. In addition to having an outstanding GPA, Plaszkiewicz participates in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, is the president of the accounting club and works at Uline as an accounts receivable specialist.
In addition to scholarships, FEI also selects outstanding graduates in accounting and finance. Amy Schuster was one of four students selected as an outstanding graduate. She majors in finance, minors in economics and is receiving certificates in entrepreneurship, project management, sales, WWW publishing and conflict resolution. Schuster is earning her bachelor’s degree after careers in several other businesses. Her career includes hotel management, property management, drafting and sales. In addition to these positions, Amy is a certified firefighter II and was a volunteer firefighter in Eau Claire.
FEI is the leading advocate for the views of corporate financial management. In addition, the organization enhances member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research and publications. FEI Milwaukee is one of the more than 65 chapters nationwide.
Each year, FEI Milwaukee awards two types of scholarships to students studying accounting or finance at southeastern Wisconsin universities. Eligible universities include UW-Milwaukee, Marquette, UW-Whitewater, UW-Oshkosh and the many other private universities in the region. One scholarship is designed for distinguished students in their pursuit of becoming a certified public accountant and the other is for outstanding junior students. Each scholarship is awarded to two students annually.
