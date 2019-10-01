SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside's sales program has been accepted as an Associate Member of the University Sales Center Alliance. The USCA is a consortium of sales educators who are dedicated to advancing the sales profession through teaching, research and outreach.
“I am pleased to announce that the UW-Parkside sales program has been unanimously accepted into the University Sales Center Alliance,” said Dirk Baldwin, dean of UW-Parkside's College of Business, Economics and Computing. “This means our recently developed sales center and sales certificate have met the rigorous requirements of the USCA. Currently there are 54 member schools across the U.S. and Europe that are members of this prestigious organization. The USCA acceptance is another recognition of UW-Parkside’s strong sales program and our growing reputation.”
In his 2017 welcome message, USCA President Jimmy Peltier noted that, “Member schools earning certification signal to others that their sales programs have met rigorous standards for success.”
Prior to 2008, UW-Parkside did not offer a sales curriculum. The sales certificate was launched in 2010. Since that time, UW-Parkside students have distinguished themselves on the national stage, winning three national competition titles and 52 individual and team awards, including 14 in the last three Global MBA Competitions.
Sales remains a strategic priority for the College of Business, Economics and Computing, and the UW-Parkside Sales Center provides a home to support sales education, career development and research. The heart of the Sales Center is the Sales Lab, which was constructed in 2018 thanks to the generous support of primary founding sponsor Impact, as well as gold sponsorships funded by Northwestern Mutual, ZMac Transport, Catalyst Exhibits, Johnson Financial, Uline, InPro and Gartner.
“Sales programs are among the fastest growing areas in business education,” said Peter Knight, chair of UW-Parkside's Business Department. “The growth is driven by the fact that 70% of all marketing graduates will start in sales and nearly 50% of all four-year graduates will work in some type of customer contact position as well as increasing shortage of qualified sales professionals.”
USCA sales centers offer students an unmatched combination of specialized sales courses, mentors, internships and other forms of actual sales experience to help students learn, develop and sharpen their sales skills. Students successfully completing these programs have shorter ramp-up times and out-produce those without this sort of specialized preparation.
For more information about partnerships with University of Wisconsin-Parkside Sales Program, contact Tara Schmidt at businessdepartment@uwpedu or at 262-595-2280.
More information can be found at https://www.uwp.edu/learn/programs/sales certificate.cfm. To learn more about the UW-Parkside Sales Center, visit https://www.uwp.edu/learn/colleges/businesseconomicscomputing/salescenter.cfm.
To learn more about the University Sales Center Alliance visit www.universitysalescenteralliance.org.
